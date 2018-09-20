Trump demands OPEC to reduce oil prices

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ / US President Donald Trump demanded OPEC to reduce oil prices ahead of the meeting of the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee in Algeria. Report informs citing TASS that Trump posted the due statement on his Twitter page.

"We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices! We will remember. The OPEC monopoly must get prices down now!” he wrote.

Notably, the meeting of the Monitoring Committee will be held in Algeria on September 23. The Committee has the function to recommend the members of the contract to make the necessary decisions for balancing the market.

Earlier, US President accused OPEC of manipulating prices.