Trump declares emergency in Florida due to hurricane Michael

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ / American leader Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Florida due to the approaching hurricane Michael, Report informs.

White House says that the state of emergency allows the authorities to provide immediate assistance to the state in the liquidation process following the disaster.

Hurricane Michael has already reached Cuba and is moving to Florida. It was noted that the maximum power of the wind is 150 km/h. Moreover, hurricane Michael claims at least 13 lives in Central America.