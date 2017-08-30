Trump: Damage from Harvey will cost record amount of money

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump said that the elimination of damage caused by the storm "Harvey", will cost a record amount.

Report informs citing the foreign media.

"Perhaps in the history of our country there has never been anything so costly. There has never been anything so historic in terms of the damage and severity of the elements as "Harvey," the US leader said during his visit to Texas.

He called the storm a "monstrous" disaster and added that "no one has ever seen such a quantity of water”.

At least 30 people died in Texas as a result of a hurricane and tropical storm Harvey, which brought torrential rains and caused a flood.

The American media writes that according to experts, the damage from the hurricane amounted to about $ 30 bln.