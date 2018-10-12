Trump confirmed his intention to re-elect as US President

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump confirmed his plans to go for a second presidential term in 2020. Report informs citing the Interfax, he said during interview with Fox News.

Leading channels, in turn, listed Trump’s possible rivals from the Democratic Party in the next presidential elections in US. Senators Bernie Sanders, Corey Booker, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, former US Vice President Joe Biden, and former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

Donald Trump was skeptical about his potential competitors.

"Now I like them all. I hope that all of them will be healthy and could reach the end. I just hope that there will not be any star or an outstanding thinker,” Trump said, answering the question about which potential competitors he would fear the most.