Trump comments on Biden’s participation in presidential race

US President Donald Trump has commented on the decision of former Vice President Joe Biden to participate in the presidential elections in 2020, Report informs citing Trump's Twitter.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign,” Trump tweeted. “It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!” Trump tweeted.