Trump commented on calls to electors to vote against him

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President-elect Donald Trump reacted to appeals to electors from Republican Party to vote against him.

“If my many supporters acted and threatened people like those who lost the election are doing, they would be scorned & called terrible names!”, Donald Trump posted on his Twitter account, Report informs.

Earlier professor Larry Lessig said that 20 Republican Electoral College voters are considering flipping to vote against Donald Trump.

Electoral college voting has been scheduled to December 19. All 538 members, including 306 republicans and 232 democrats will gather in capitals of states to vote.

At present anti-Trump activists are trying to convince at least 37 republican electors to vote against Trump, to stall him from being sworn into office.