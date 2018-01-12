Trump cancels trip to UK because of Obama

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US President was due to make his first trip to Britain since being elected last year, however he took to social media to say the date was off. The President blamed his predecessor Barack Obama for selling off the former embassy in Grosvenor Square 'for peanuts'.

Report informs Donald Trump has tweeted.

“Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon - No!”, Trump said.

Earlier media reported that Trump canceled a visit to the UK, as he was dissatisfied with the preparation of the visit and its official level, which would not allow the US president to meet with Queen Elizabeth II.