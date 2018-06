Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump once again lashed out at some of media outlets, calling them "enemies of the American people", Report informs referring to the BBC.

On his Twitter page, US President wrote the names of NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and a newspaper The New York Times.

"The fake news media (failing NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and The New York Times) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!” he posted.