Trump called shooting in Los Angeles "terrible"

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump was fully informed about the shooting in the city of Southland Oaks (a suburb of Los Angeles).

Reporti informs citing the TASS, D. Trump has tweeted.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar”.

President also noted that police shown “Great bravery”

“..Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement.”,

Notably, a gunman shot dead 12 people inside a crowded Southern California country dance bar Wednesday. The gunman died inside the bar, police said.