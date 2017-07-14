Trump attends Paris military parade to celebrate the Bastille Day

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Paris today hosts military parade on the occasion of the 137th anniversary of capture of the Bastille.

Report informs, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as supreme officials of the French Armed Forces are taking part in parade.

Military vehicles, French servicemen circled around, as well as military aircraft and helicopters flew over the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The parade is also attended by US President Donald Trump, who accepted the invitation of French president to visit the country.