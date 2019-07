© Irish Times https://report.az/storage/news/5637186eaacdcca5ada3db3ac8fada03/aaf2a191-d054-451a-a94c-1209653c6c64_292.jpg

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan, where he will take part in the G20 summit, Report informs citing Interfax.

The US President's airplane has landed at Osaka international airport, where heavy rain is being observed.

Trump has scheduled several meetings, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who had previously arrived in Osaka.