Trump appoints new FBI chief

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump has appointed new FBI director, Report informs.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI”, Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump fired the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey on May 10.

Christopher A. Wray 50, is graduate of Yale Law School.

In 2001 he became Deputy Prosecutor General. In 2005, President George W. Bush appointed him Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Court.