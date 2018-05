© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump will not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vietnam.

Report informs referring to the TASS, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit has today started in Danang, Vietnam.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already arrived in the country. Trump is so far in China, from there he will head to Vietnam.