Trump and Netanyahu to discuss preservation of sanctions against Iran

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today will pay a visit to USA.

Report informs citing the Israeli media.

The meeting between the US president Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu will be held on February 15 at the White House. It is expected that the sides will discuss issues of Iran, situation in Syria and Gaza, as well as the prospects for the resumption of negotiations between the Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

According to Israeli media, Israeli Prime Minister will seek to strengthen the control over Iranian compliance with all the details of the agreement signed with major powers on its nuclear program.

The sides will also discuss the issue of preservation of the sanctions against Iran.