Washington and Pyongyang advocate in favor of a mutual opening of representative offices in the United States and the DPRK.

When asked about the readiness to allow the opening of US mission in Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un said: "We would welcome such a step."

"This is a good idea in both directions, this is a good idea," US Donald Trump added in his turn.

Earlier, the North Korean leader confirmed the intention to denuclearize the DPRK