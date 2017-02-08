Trump and Erdoğan hold phone call for first time

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and discussed bilateral relations and the fight against terrorism.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, press service of the White House stated.

"President Donald Trump spoke by phone with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the close and long-standing relations between the US and Turkey, and they shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms", the statement said.

"President Trump reiterated USəs support for Turkey as a strategic partner and NATO ally, and welcomed Turkey's contribution to the campaign against the IS", White House said, adding that it was their first time conversation.