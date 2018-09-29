 Top
    Trump allocates $250 mln to Ukraine

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump signed a budget bill envisaging $250 mln for assistance to Ukraine, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    As is noted, the bill signed by the US leader envisages spending on defense, education, social and medical needs. The total volume of assignments for the 2019 fiscal year exceeds $850 bn with $650 bn envisaged for defense.

    "US President Donald Trump signed a bill that allocates $250 mln for support to Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian embassy to the United States said.

    The embassy also noted that the volume of financial assistance has been increased by $50 mln compared to 2018. 

