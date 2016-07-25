Trump ahead of Clinton in popularity after Republican convention

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump has become more popular than DemocraticU.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Report informs, according to the results of the poll conducted by CNN and ORC International Trump is ahead of Clinton by 3% - 48% of respondents voted for him, 45% for Clinton.

It is clear from the data that more voters are on the side of the Trump with no party preference (46% - on the side of the Trump and 28% - on the side of Clinton).

The congress of the Republican Party was held in Cleveland (Ohio) on July 18 to 21.

The Congress of the Democratic Party will be held from 25 to 28 July in Philadelphia (PA).

Presidential elections in the US will be held on November 7.