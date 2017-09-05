Donald Trump agrees to a multibillion dollar arms shipments for South Korea

© Foto: "AFP"

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump said that he approved the decision on multibillion arms shipments to South Korea during his conversation with the president Moon Jae-in.

Report informs citing the NBC Politics, the White House stated.

"President Trump also expressed his approval of the acquisition of multibillion dollar weapons and equipment of US by South Korea," statement reads.

Earlier. it became known that Trump and Moon Jae-in had agreed to lift restrictions on the weight of warheads in missiles deployed in South Korea.