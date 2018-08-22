Trump advised not to use services of his former lawyer

© Reuters

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump advised not to use the services of his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who earlier pleaded guilty to eight violations of banking, tax and financial laws and election laws, Trump wrote about this on his Twitter page, Report informs.

"If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled," the American leader wrote.

Earlier the former lawyer of Trump pleaded guilty to eight violations of banking, tax and financial laws and election laws. Cohen agreed to a deal with the investigation and said that he acted as directed by the US president.