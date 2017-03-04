Trump accuses Obama of 'wire-tapping' his office before election

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump has accused Barack Obama of “wire tapping” his offices in New York City before the presidential election in November last year, Report informs , Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate", - Trump writes.

"I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!" - he added.