Trump accused of 'inhumane' treatment of detained immigrants

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Human rights activists filed a lawsuit against the administration of U.S President Donald Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Federal Bureau of Prisons due to the detention conditions of undocumented immigrants.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was reported in a press release published on the website of the leading human rights organization of the United States "American civil liberties Union" (ACLU).

"We ask the court to instruct ICE immediately to correct the illegal conditions and eventually transport the detainees out of prison," the statement said.

The document notes that in prison, besides other things, detainees are not provided with the necessary medical care, as well as normal food.