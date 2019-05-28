Trump, Abe go aboard Japanese destroyer

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday jointly inspected Japan's largest warship south of Tokyo at the Yokosuka-based Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Report informs citing Xinhua.

Trump and Abe got aboard the Japanese J.S. Kaga destroyer, a helicopter carrier designed to carry submarine-hunting helicopters to distant waters.

As reported, the leaders and their spouses saluted the military.

After that Trump also visited the USS Wasp, a U.S. multipurpose amphibious assault ship.