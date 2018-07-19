Truck crashes into a cafe in Egypt, 12 killed

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 12 people were killed and 28 others injured Thursday in an accident on a desert highway in southern Egypt's Minya province, the Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Report informs citing the Russian media.

A cement-laden truck overturned and hit a microbus carrying workers. The truck then crashed into a house and a cafe on the desert highway near the entrance of Shurafa village in Minya.

According to preliminary data, the tragedy occurred due to the driver's fault.