Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 47 people have been killed, 24 injured as a truck swerved off the road and plunged into Mananara river in Madagaskar.

Report informs citing Anadolu, the incident took place outside the town of Anjozorobe, in north-east of the capital.

There are children among the victims. 11 injured are in critical condition.

Notably, the country's laws ban passenger transportation by trucks.