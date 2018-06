Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 100 people, mostly Iranians, have been killed when a truck bomb blast ripped through a petrol station south of Baghdad, Report informs citing the Reuters.

The blast struck in the village of Shomali near the city of Hilla, 120 km southeast of the capital Baghdad and 80 km from Karbala shrine.

Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded 45 people.