Tropical Storm Katia approaching U.S.

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ As Hurricane Irma continues to roar across the Caribbean on a path toward Florida, a new tropical storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Report informs citing the Associated Press Tropical Storm Katia formed early Wednesday off the coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Katia’s maximum sustained winds are near 65 km / h strengthening forecast over the next two days. But the hurricane center says Katia is expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

Notably, hurricane Irma intensified into an extremely dangerous high-end Category 5 storm.