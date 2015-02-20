Triple suicide blasts kill 47 in Libya's Qubbah

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 47 people were killed – including four Egyptians – in three suicide bombings that rocked Libya's eastern city of Al-Qubbah on Friday, a Libyan medical official has said.

"The death toll from the suicide bombings is likely to rise given that some have suffered critical injuries," Ibrahim Khaled, director of the Al-Qubbah Hospital, told The Anadolu Agency.

Another 65 people – at least – were injured by the triple bombings.

Earlier Friday, a spokesman for Libyan Army Chief-of-Staff Ahmed al-Mesmari said that three suicide bombers had targeted a local police headquarters, a petrol station, and the home of Aguila Saleh, the speaker of Libya's internationally-recognized House of Representatives.

"A seven-day mourning period has been announced for the victims," Saleh said in later televised remarks.

It remains unclear whether Saleh had been at home at the time of the blast, informs Report.

Neither Saleh nor parliament spokesman Farag Abu Hashim was available to comment on Friday's bombings.

In recent months, fractious Libya's sharp political divisions have yielded two rival seats of government – each of which has its own institutions – in the cities of Tripoli and Tobruk respectively.