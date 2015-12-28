Triple attack in Syria's Homs kills at least 30 people

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary information, over 30 were killed and dozens injured in a triple explosion in the center of the Syrian city of Homs, Report informs a police source told RIA Novosti on Monday.
"The suicide bomber blew himself up, almost immediately a car bomb exploded, and then another explosive device detonated at the site of the previous attack. According to preliminary data, over 30 were killed," the police source said.
