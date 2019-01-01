Trapped for eight hours in attraction Bomber Max in France

Baku. 1 January. REPORT.AZ/ In France visitors to the faulty attraction stuck at a height of 60 meters. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The incident took place in Rennes for a couple of hours before the New year. Eight stranded people tried to remove using the stairs, but had to bring a helicopter, reports UNIAN.

Attraction Bomber Max, consisting of two rotating gondolas went down at about 21.30.

The rescue operation began after half an hour when arriving firefighters deployed a ladder with a height of 30 meters.

It was assumed that the blocked visitors, among whom were several children, on their own overcome more than 20 meters down on the “shoulder” of the attraction to the platform stairs.

The maneuver proved impossible, and the rescuers made the decision to evacuate participants of the incident by helicopter.