Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The transition period after Brexit may be extended for several years over a fixed period, Report informs citing the documents of the UK Cabinet published on Times.

According to the publication, ministers warned of the absence of a guarantee, using which Britain would be able to quickly complete the transition period after leaving the European Union. As evidenced by the documents in publication, the plan "in theory could lead to a long-term period of implementation”. It is possible that the decision to extend the transitional period will be made on an annual basis.

Notably, the UK will leave the EU on March 29, 2019. If a Brexit deal is signed, the UK will enter a 21-month transition period, during which free movement will continue until 2021.