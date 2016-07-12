Trains collision in Italy leaves twenty killed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty people have been killed and dozens more hurt in a head-on collision involving two passenger trains in southern Italy, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Two trains collided on Tuesday in the southern Italian province of Bari in the Apulia region, leaving at least injured, local media said.

The train's passenger cars literally crumpled into pieces; sheet of metal flew dozens of meters from the sides of the tracks.





The two trains were on a single-track line at the time of the crash, between the coastal towns of Bari and Barletta.

Emergency services are trying to free passengers from the wrecked carriages near the town of Andria. Some of the carriages were badly damaged.