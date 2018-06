© haberturk.com

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of collision of train with a car several people lost their lives in the west of Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, accident occurred in the town of Germencik.

The train slammed into the car at a level crossing. Three people died instantly on scene.

Three people are reported to be injured during the accident. Two of the injured are assessed as critical.

The investigation in underway.