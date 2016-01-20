Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Trailer containing works by famous artists stolen in Los Angeles.

Report informs citing the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles police art investigators said the trailer and roughly $250,000 in precious cargo, including art works by Matisse, Chagall, Miro, Haring and Neiman, were stolen.

The 24-foot-long, rectangular 2005 Haulmark trailer disappeared Nov. 20 from an industrial park near Nordhoff Street and Alabama Avenue, police said.

Police are still gathering an inventory of the stolen cargo, which includes antiques, collector's glass, paintings, sculptures and prints, said LAPD art theft Det. Donald Hrycyk.