Traffic accident in southeast Turkey leaves 13 dead

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Thirteen people - most of them Syrian nationals - were killed in a traffic accident in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa on Sunday.
"The accident involved a minibus, a car and a concrete mixer truck, and might have happened due to rain and fog," Sanliurfa's Mayor Celalettin Guvenc said.
Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency, Guvenc said the minibus entered a reverse direction on the Sanliurfa-Akcakale highway and collided with the truck, injuring nine people including two who remain in critical condition.
"We witnessed a gruesome incident," said the mayor, adding the treatment of the injured continued.
Medics and security teams were dispatched to the scene and authorities launched an investigation into the accident.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
