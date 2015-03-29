Traffic accident in southeast Turkey leaves 13 dead

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Thirteen people - most of them Syrian nationals - were killed in a traffic accident in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa on Sunday.

"The accident involved a minibus, a car and a concrete mixer truck, and might have happened due to rain and fog," Sanliurfa's Mayor Celalettin Guvenc said.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency, Guvenc said the minibus entered a reverse direction on the Sanliurfa-Akcakale highway and collided with the truck, injuring nine people including two who remain in critical condition.

"We witnessed a gruesome incident," said the mayor, adding the treatment of the injured continued.

Medics and security teams were dispatched to the scene and authorities launched an investigation into the accident.