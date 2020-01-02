Tourists cancel trips to Taj Mahal

Tourists, who worry about their safety over the unrest that broke out following the adoption of amendments to the citizenship law, massively cancel excursions to the Taj Mahal, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to official estimates, over the past two weeks, about 200,000 people have canceled or postponed a trip to the Taj Mahal - one of the most popular attractions in the world. An architectural monument of the 17th century annually attracts more than 6.5 million tourists and brings almost $ 14 million to the treasury of India.