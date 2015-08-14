Tourists in Cuba Take Photos Near US Embassy

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tourists from all over the world visiting Cuba have been taking pictures in front of the reopened US embassy in Havana just hours before the historic flag-raising over the mission, Report informs Sputniknews.

On Friday, US Secretary of State John Kerry will preside over the flag-raising ceremony. The event will see officials from the Cuban Government, various US Government agencies, Congress members, as well as some US and Cuban private citizens.

The United States and Cuba officially reestablished full diplomatic ties on July 20 by reopening embassies in the countries’ capitals after 54 years of hostility. The US Department of State then rose the official Cuban flag in its headquarters in Washington, DC, and the Cuban embassy held the official reopening ceremony.