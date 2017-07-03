11 dead recovered from burnt tour bus in Bavaria - UPDATED

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Rescuers recovered the bodies of 11 dead from a bus that burned down after an accident in Bavaria.

Report informs citing TASS, German Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure Alexander Dobrindt says.

According to him, investigators and doctors continue to work on clarifying the number of victims. In total, according to police, out of 48 passengers, 30 were saved.

The fate of seven more people remains unknown.

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tourist bus collided with truck and caught fire in Bavaria. According to preliminary data, 31 people were hurt several are in serious condition.

Report informs citing the AFP.

According to police spokesman, fate of 17 people on the bus is still unknown. It is possible that some did not get out of the bus.

In total, according to preliminary information, there were 48 people on bus moving to Nuremberg, there were 48 people.

Police closed the highway A9, where the accident occurred. Doctors and firemen work on site.Several rescue helicopters take part in the operation.