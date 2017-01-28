Toshiba Corp. chairman ready to resign

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Toshiba Corp. Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, Report informs referring to the TASS.

Shiga once served as president of Westinghouse Electric Co., its U.S. nuclear unit, which Toshiba has said could face a multibillion-dollar impairment loss with plant project delays leading to cost overruns.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate may announce his resignation on February 14 when it reports its April-December financial results.