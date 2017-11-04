 Top
    Torrential rains kill over 10 people in southern India

    More than a thousand people had to shelter in camps© AP

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Torrential rains lasting more than a week killed at least 12 people in the town of Chennai, south of India. 

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

    More than a thousand people had to shelter from the rain in the camps organized by authorities in Tamil Nadu state.

    In sever cities of the state schools have been closed since October 31. 

    Torrential rainfall flooded some roads and streets in Chennai and disrupted the traffic. 

