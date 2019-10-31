Toronto shooting: Five people wounded

Five people have been wounded in a shooting in the northwest end of the city.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Clearview Heights Road in the area of Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Victims were all in the hallway of the complex when three suspects showed up and two of them opened fire on the group.

Four people were transported to hospital, three of them via emergency run. Paramedics say their injuries range from serious to critical.

Police say a fifth person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victims, two females aged 16 and 17 and three males aged 16 to 18, were targeted. Currently, the police are looking for three suspects.