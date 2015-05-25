 Top
    ​Tornado kills 10 in Mexican border city of Ciudad Acuna

    Most of those killed were on the street , not inside their homes

    Baku. 25 may. REPORT.AZ/ A tornado raged through a Mexico border city shortly after daybreak Monday, destroying homes, upending cars and killing at least 10 people.

    In Texas, crews searched for people believed to be missing after a vacation home was swept away by a river that had become swollen from a line of storms that stretched from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.

    The system dumped record rainfall on parts of the Plains and Midwest, spawning tornadoes and causing major flooding that forced at least 2,000 Texans from their homes.

    Authorities in Mexico said 10 people had been confirmed killed so far in the twister, which struck Ciudad Acuna around 6:40 am

    Ciudad Acuna is a city of about 100,000 across the border from Del Rio, Texas.

