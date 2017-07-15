Tony Blair: Brexit politically and economically damages Great Britain

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The most successful British prime minister from the Labour Party Tony Blair, who served as the head of the government in 1997-2007, considers that it is necessary to stop the exit process of the United Kingdom from the European Union (EU).

Report informs referring to TASS, Blair said in his interview with Sky News.

"I think it is absolutely necessary that Brexit does not happen because I think every day is bringing us fresh evidence that it is doing us damage economically, certainly doing us damage politically,"former prime minister noted.

According to him, public opinion is moving towards the maintenance of the membership in the community, and it is happening in connection with the obvious economic changes.

"This time last year we were the fastest growing economy in the G7, we're now the slowest. Our savings ratio is at the lowest for 50 years, the investment community internationally has now gone really negative on us, our currency's down 10-12%, investment in the motor car industry, for example, is down 30%, living standards are stagnating. This is causing us real damage, that's beyond doubt," Blair stated.