Tonnes of oil spill into Houston ship channel following oil tanker collision

Tonnes of oil products spilled into the water as a result of the collision of vessels in the Houston ship channel (Texas, south of US), Report informs citing Sputnik International.

It is reported that as a result of the collision, one of the barges overturned, and the second was severely damaged, with each of the barges carrying about 25 thousand tonnes of oil products. Accurate information on the extent of the spill is not yet reported.

Specialised service personnel participate in operations to eliminate the consequences of the spilling of petroleum products, and a Port Houston Fire Department fire boat has also arrived at the scene of the incident.