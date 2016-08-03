Tokyo rated the best city in the world to live in

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The top 25 cities to live in the world have been announced with Europe, Australia and Japan dominating the list.

Report informs referring to Gazeta.ru, Tokyo took the crown for 'liveability' with Japan also represented by Fukuoka, in seventh, and Kyoto, ninth.

Berlin (Germany), popular with digital entrepreneurs and known for its capped rent prices, took second spot, followed by Vienna (Austria), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Munich (Germany).