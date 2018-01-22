 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tokyo holds first evacuation drill for missile attack

    Drill was held in Bunkyō region and Kōraku-en station© Britannica

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Civil Defense Services of Japan for the first time held evacuation in Tokyo, during a drill based on the scenario of an incoming missile attack in the Japan capital, Report informs referring to Interfax.

    Around 350 people participated in the evacuation drills.

    The drill was held in an amusement park in Tokyo's Bunkyō region and in Kōraku-en train station. After the J-Alert emergency advisory system gave notice of a missile launch in the drill, participants evacuated to underground facilities under the guidance of police officers.

    According to exercise script, 10 minutes were given for evacuation before "rocket" reaches. The drill mainly related with the situation around the DPRK.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi