Today "Norman Four" leaders sign a document to resolve situation in Ukraine

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The leaders of the "Norman Four" sign a document to resolve the situation in Ukraine today, February 12.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in comments to Russian media, Report informs citing Interfax .

Two hours earlier on the question of journalists, as there is talk of four presidents, Lavrov said: "Super." When asked members of the media, which means active, Lavrov said: "It's better than super."

Lavrov also, when asked about the upcoming document, said: "For tomorrow, not today."

Presidential aide Vladislav Surkov, who was also present at the talks "Norman Four" in the extended format, also did not comment on the progress of negotiations, simply by showing reporters thumb.