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    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference

    Other countries
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 11:40
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference

    The outcomes of the plenary sessions of the international scientific conference dedicated to the heritage of Amir Timur were presented in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, Report informs.

    Participants concluded thematic sessions that discussed the political history, scientific, and cultural development of the Timurid era.

    Kamola Akilova, representative of Uzbekistan's Art Gallery and academician, stated that one of the main sections was devoted to Amir Timur's role in state‑building and the development of Islamic civilization. Leading scholars from Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan took part in the discussions. Presentations were delivered on the cultural and historical heritage of the period, as well as issues of political resilience and state‑building.

    "Several manuscripts from that era have so far been only partially studied, and much work remains to be done in this direction," Akilova emphasized.

    Akbar Hakimov, professor of the Institute of Art Studies of Uzbekistan and academician, noted the high level of the research presented and stressed the importance of studying applied arts and museum collections. According to him, the numismatic heritage of the Timurid era attracted particular attention.

    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference
    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference

    international conference Tashkent Uzbekistan
    Photo
    Daşkənddə Teymurilər dövrü irsinin qorunması məsələləri müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    В Ташкенте рассмотрели вопросы сохранения наследия тимуридской эпохи

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