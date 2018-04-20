'Time' unveils Most Influential People list

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Time magazine presented the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Report informs, US President, Donald Trump ranked first in the list of political leaders.

Among them are the British prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un, the new president of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi, the Saudi Arabian prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

The list of art figures includes actress Nicole Kidman, director Guillermo del Toro, Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, actor Hyu Jackman and Jimmy Kimmel.

Additionally, a founder of “Tesla and SpaceX”, Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey and founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos are also in the list of most influential people around the world.