    Time names Saudi journalist Khashoggi 'Person of the Year'

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Time magazine has named Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi the 'Person of the year' for 2018.

    According to Report, the nomination was declared on the magazine's webpage.

    According to editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, it is the first time that Time shortlists the one that is already not with us.

    By doing so, the Time journalist decided to mark the journalists' activity, in general.

    The shortlist of candidates for the title was declared before. It included Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

